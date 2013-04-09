European Union Parliament Europe Scytl Election Night Reporting



Scytl has successfully provided the European Parliament with Scytl Election Night Reporting, delivering the



In 2014, with the support of



With over 4.7 million visits on one day alone, collecting results from over 150 million Europeans eligible to vote across the 28 member states, 751 electoral seats managed and more than 275 global media outlets leveraging the data and election results widget, this has proven the largest multinational electoral event of its kind. Scytl has successfully provided the European Parliament with Scytl Election Night Reporting, delivering the Official EU Elections Results Website – with results from the 28 EU member states, in all 24 Official EU languages, and at both national and European levels – for the 2019 European Union Parliament Elections, held on May 26th, 2019. This large-scale, international project was made possible thanks to Scytl Election Night Reporting's scalable infrastructure, which accommodated the results from over 210 million European voters, provided by our partner Kantar, for the 751 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs). In 2014, with the support of Scytl Election Night Reporting, the European Union Parliament was also able to publish the 2014 European Parliamentary Election results.

Ministry of Interior Spain Scytl Election Night Reporting, Scytl Results Consolidation



The partnership formed by Scytl and Vector was awarded a contract by the Spanish Ministry of Interior to collect, process and broadcast the results of the local and European elections in Spain on May 26, 2019. After successfully delivering the 2015 Spanish General elections, Scytl will support the Ministry of Interior in managing these upcoming elections in a secure, transparent and efficient manner.



While Scytl will leverage its cutting-edge technology and global experience in over 40 countries, Vector will bring to the project its technological, infrastructure and security leadership as well as extensive experience in managing complex projects in a timely manner. The Scytl-Vector partnership will also involve the collaboration with other leading 3rd party providers to cover the large scope of the project.

Electoral Commission of Malta Malta Electronic Vote Counting



Scytl, in partnership with Idox Elections and the Electoral Commission of Malta, successfully implemented an Electronic Vote Counting Solution in the 2019 Maltese European Parliament election, making it the first time the country has used such technology.



The solution not only greatly reduced the counting time from the days it had taken in past elections, but also increased the efficiency and accuracy with which invalid votes were detected. More than 9,800 invalid ballots were flagged by the system, all of which were sent to the Electoral Commission for review.

New South Wales Electoral Commission Australia Scytl Online Voting



New South Wales has reaffirmed its commitment to innovation with another successful implementation of the iVote® online voting system during the



The



New South Wales successfully delivered secure and verifiable online voting during the by-elections in Canterbury, Orange and Wollongong in



New South Wales has reaffirmed its commitment to innovation with another successful implementation of the iVote® online voting system during the 2019 state elections. The New South Wales 2015 State Elections set a record as the largest government binding online voting election worldwide, the most accessible and innovative internet voting implementation with over 280,000 online votes, an increase of 500% in adoption, and praise from auditors, security experts and citizens. New South Wales successfully delivered secure and verifiable online voting during the by-elections in Canterbury, Orange and Wollongong in November 2016 and in Gosford, Manly, and Northshore in April 2017.

US Elections USA Scytl Election Night Reporting, Scytl Poll Worker Management, Scytl Online Election Worker Training, Scytl Online Voter Education, Scytl Electronic Pollbook and Scytl Electronic Ballot Delivery.



Scytl has successfully delivered election modernization projects in the US since 2008, and most recently for the 2018 Midterm Elections, when over 70M voters from more than 900 U.S. counties successfully leveraged Scytl’s technology. Also, during 2016 US Presidential Election Scytl’s technology provided over 53 million registered voters and thousands of election staff across 28 states the benefits of more efficient, scalable and accessible election processes, consolidating Scytl as the leading election modernization provider in the United States.

Ontario Municipalities Canada Scytl Online Voting



During the 2018 Ontario Municipal Elections, 103 municipalities including the City of Markham and the Town of Newmarket, leveraged Scytl’s online & phone voting technology, enabling over 1 million eligible voters to securely cast their votes electronically, ensuring the efficient, timely and transparent publication of the final results within less than 10 minutes (on average) after the closing of the polling stations. Scytl’s technology was used by over 50% of the municipalities opting for electronic voting in this election. Scytl also provided its technology in the previous 2014 Municipal Elections, experiencing from 2014 to 2018 an increase of online voting adoption over 100% among municipalities in Ontario.



Scytl’s online and phone voting solution positions itself as the number one technology used in Ontario elections and demonstrates that demand for secure and verifiable online voting systems is growing in Canada.

Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) Canada Scytl Online Voting



The Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) in Ontario successfully held its annual Council Elections in 2018 and 2017 with Scytl Online Voting technology allowing almost 90,000 members to cast their vote online. An astounding 98% of the voters chose to vote online, which corroborates the growing success of online voting vs. traditional channels and shows how technology helps organizations run more secure and efficient electoral processes around the globe.

Municipality of Girona Spain Scytl Online Voting



For the fourth consecutive year, and after successful deployments of Scytl Online Voting in 2017, 2016 and 2015, the Municipality of Girona has leveraged once again the online voting channel for their 2018 online participatory budgeting consultation. The consultation was carried out 100% online through the online voting channel available to over 80.000 eligible citizens of Girona.



In 2018 the participation rate improved compared to the previous consultation in 2017 and participation numbers with online voting doubled the participation when the only voting channel was paper in 2014 and 2013, helping to demonstrate that new technologies encourage citizen engagement.

The College of Dentists and Stomatologists of Catalonia Spain Scytl Online Voting



For the very first time, the Spanish College of Dentists and Stomatologists of Catalonia (COEC) leveraged Scytl Online Voting to select the new members of their Governing Board for the next four years. This new voting channel hit an amazing adoption rate of 92% among the voters. This was a great success in comparison with the traditional paper voting that was used by only 8% of the voters. Online voting was available during the advanced voting period whereas traditional paper voting was offered for on-site voting at the COEC offices during Election Day. With the inclusion of online voting during the advanced voting process, COEC managed to reduce significantly the time needed to publish election results and allowed its members to vote at their convenience from anywhere and any device.

Portugal’s National Lawyer Professional Association Portugal Scytl Online Voting



Portugal’s national Lawyers association successfully used online voting for the first time to elect its Board of Directors. The solution, , implemented by Scytl in partnership with AskBlue, has stimulated an unparalleled participation of over 31.000 attorneys.



Online Voting aimed at facilitating access to voting and stimulating the national participation of all lawyers in the election, while ensuring the integrity and security of a process usually carried out in person. Scytl Online Voting implemented a unique, patented cryptographic protocol that, combined with physical and logical security measures, provided the electronic voting process with the highest security levels currently available.

Social Democratic Party (SPD) of Germany Germany Scytl Online Voting



The Social Democratic Party (SPD) of Germany successfully used online voting for the first time during their recent internal consultation related to the government’s new coalition. From February 20 to March 3, the SPD allowed its party members living abroad to vote online with Scytl’s online voting system. The SPD is paving the way for online voting in Germany and it is foreseen that, in the future, all party members can cast their vote over the Internet for SPDs’ internal consultations.



The SPD is the largest party in Germany and represented in all sixteen Landtags. SPD forms part of the current governing coalition and is the oldest political party in Germany since 1863.

Girona Nurses Association Spain Scytl Online Voting



For the first time, Girona Nurses Association (COIGI) successfully implemented online voting for their leadership elections. Online voting was the only voting channel available and provided greater flexibility and convenience to all 3600 members of COIGI who were able to vote securely thanks to the use of innovative technology.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs France http://www.t4.com Scytl Online Voting



In 2017 Scytl Online Voting will be used once againg by the

In 2017 Scytl Online Voting will be used once again by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development (MAEDI) for the French Legislative elections, delivering the next generation election modernization solution that will provide election process efficiencies and ensure the highest levels of security and verifiability for French voters abroad. Capitalizing on the experience and success of the Scytl online voting technology deployed in 2014, 2012, 2011 and 2009, MAEDI has begun the implementation of the new platform that fully integrates various electoral processes from candidate management, multi-channel voting, voter & vote verification, and results consolidation and publication. In all previous elections, the Internet represented the most important voting channel in a national election, marking a significant milestone in the history of e-Democracy in France.

Western Australian Electoral Commission (WAEC) Australia Scytl Online Voting



The Western Australian Electoral Commission leveraged Scytl technology through the iVote application for the deployment of technology assisted voting for the March 2017 State General Elections. In accordance with the Electoral Amendment Act 2016, electors who cannot vote without assistance due to insufficient literacy skills, sight impairment or other incapacities were able to vote via the internet or by telephone – enabling them to register, cast and verify their vote privately and securely.

Canton of Neuchâtel Switzerland Scytl Online Voting



The Swiss Canton of Neuchâtel is the proud owner of one of the few permanent online voting platforms in the world for binding elections and consultations to support its e-government portal “Guichet Unique”. With the successful deployment in April 2017 of its 38th online voting election, the canton is demonstrating to governments across the globe not only how secure and verifiable online voting should be deployed, but also the election efficiencies and voter accessibility it provides.

Since its first deployment in 2004, Neuchâtel has been leveraging its online voting platform to carry out from 3 to 6 citizen consultations, binding electoral processes and referenda every year. The Internet channel has received up to 60% of the total votes tallied. As of 2008, the citizens of Neuchâtel residing outside Switzerland are also allowed to vote via the Internet using Scytl’s technology.

General Fellowship of the Assemblies of God in Brazil Brazil Scytl Online Voting



As part of its modernization and member engagement strategy, the General Fellowship of the Assemblies of God in Brazil (CGADB) is deploying Scytl Online Voting for more efficient and accessible elections. In April 2017, the 60,000 registered members of the CGADB across all 27 states in Brazil will be able to vote online for the first time in the associations history and will provide the maximum guarantees of voting privacy and security. The key objective of moving to the online voting channel if to better facilitate voter access, help increase member engagement and participation and provide a more efficient and cost saving election.

UK Election Staff United Kingdom Scytl Election Training



During the European Referendum held on June 23, 2016 and the Parliamentary Election on June 8, 2017 over 11,000 poll workers benefited from online training and were better prepared to manage the referendum process, registration data and queries, as well as better equipped to support the election processes. With almost 75,000 election staff leveraging Scytl’s leading-edge online training technology and Halarose Limited delivery, the partnership between the two companies is setting new benchmarks for more intuitive and efficient online training.

Electoral Commission Queensland Australia Scytl Election Training



The Electoral Commission of Queensland (ECQ) improves the efficiency of electoral staff training with Scytl Election Training. The versatile online platform and courses were used to train staff during the Local Government Elections in March 2016 and will continue to be used during the next five years. The training solution provides a uniform experience to staff across Queensland, enabling them to learn and assess their understanding online.

The Primary High Authority France Scytl Online Voting



Scytl online voting and results management technology helped The Primary High Authority to ensure an efficient, highly participative and transparent election in the November 2016 Open Primary for the French Right and Center. The 2 rounds of the Open Primary Election held on November 20th and 27th resulted in the election of the French Right and Center candidate for the Presidential Election in 2017. Voting was open to all French citizens, not only right and center party members, and allowed French citizens overseas to actively participate via the online voting channel and the public in general to access the primary results in near-real time.

Ministry of Education France Scytl Online Voting



After the successful and secure execution of the 2011 elections,

After the successful and secure execution of the 2011 elections, Scytl Online Voting was leveraged once again by the French Ministry of Education to carry out the French teachers union representatives' elections in December 2014, where Internet voting was the only voting channel. This election was the largest public binding election ever carried out over the Internet. With over 1.76 million votes securely cast online, the 2014 election set a new worldwide record in the number of votes cast over the Internet in a binding and public election, representing a 20 % increase in participation from the 2011 election. The entire electoral process comprised a total of 923 sub-elections, managed by 71 independent electoral boards across France and overseas.

European Green Party Europe Scytl Online Voting



The European Green Party (EGP) succesully used Scytl Online Voting for their open European-wide Online Primary to select their two leading candidates for the 2014 European Elections. The European campaigns allowed anyone in the EU over the age of 16 that supports Green values to participate in the decision of who will represent the Greens. The primary opened on November 10, 2013 and closed on January 28, 2014. It was the First pan-European online election where citizens were able to vote from the 28 member countries in the 25 official languages. The EGP proved that an online primary can be run internationally successfully with the highest security and accessibility.





Swiss Canton of Fribourg Switzerland Scytl Online Voting



Fribourg joined the Swiss Cantons



This new



Fribourg joined the Swiss Cantons authorized by the Swiss Federal Council to provide online voting. Together with Scytl, Swiss Post provides a state-of-art online voting solution that covers all the unique requirements of the Swiss voting system. This new online voting platform co-developed with and deployed by Swiss Post was successfully leveraged by overseas citizens of Fribourg in the 2016 November Federal Vote and Cantonal Elections and represented a significant leap forward in security standards and new verifiability protocols. With 41.8% of votes for the Cantonal Election and 34% of the votes for the Federal Vote received online, it is clear that the uptake of the online channel for overseas voters has been a success.

Canton of Basel-Stadt Switzerland Scytl Online Voting



Basel-Stadt has been the third Swiss canton to select



Basel-Stadt has been the third Swiss canton to select Scytl´s online voting solution for secure and verifiable overseas voting. The solution addresses all the unique online voting requirements of the Swiss voting system and will allow 50% of its overseas citizens to cast their vote online for federal and cantonal elections and referendums. By March 2018, up to 50% of the Basel voting public will be able to vote online, expanding seamlessly to allow 100% of the voting public to leverage online voting by 2019.

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Norway Scytl Online Voting



Norwegian online voting received widespread international acclaim for the use of a verifiable cryptographic voting protocol, which allowed third parties to perform detailed audits of the voting process and vote.



As the adoption of online voting continues to grow across the globe, the trust demonstrated in strategic projects such as the

In an effort to provide alternative and innovative voting channels to help increase accessibility for marginal groups, such as disabled or expatriate voters, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development in Norway conducted Internet voting pilots in 2011 and 2013 with Scytl Online Voting technology. During these pilots, 168.000 (in 13 municipalities) and 250.000 (in an additional 15 municipalities) voters respectively had the choice of casting their ballot online as an alternative voting channel during the advance voting period during the parliamentary elections. Norwegian online voting received widespread international acclaim for the use of a verifiable cryptographic voting protocol, which allowed third parties to perform detailed audits of the voting process and vote. As the adoption of online voting continues to grow across the globe, the trust demonstrated in strategic projects such as the eVote project in Norway – which has received over a 94% voter trust evaluation – proves key. The online voting technology, security and best practices provided by Scytl has ensured that the Norway eVote pilots are at the forefront of the most secure online voting elections implemented to date.

Registers Iceland Iceland Scytl Online Voting and Scytl eConsultations





The municipality of Olfus successfully leveraged Scytl Online Voting for the first ever fully online residents referendum in Iceland. The referendum resulted in a participation rate of 43% of the municipality´s residents (age 16+), a clear demonstration of the possibility to leverage the online channel for more participatory, agile and secure referendums. The online citizen referendum program in Iceland is aimed at streamlining the path to online voting in the country and will encompass citizens of selected municipalities, for residents' referendums. The solution implemented provides the highest security levels available today and ensures voter privacy, strong voter authentication, the integrity of the referendum results and voter verifiability and auditability. All while providing user-friendly and accessible voting for its citizens.

State of Alaska USA Scytl eBallot Delivery



The Statewide Online Ballot Delivery and Return initiative was implemented to improve the voting experience and enhance the voting opportunity for Alaskans. Scytl successfully delivered its eBallot Delivery and Return solution providing overseas and absentee voters with the secure and accessible online delivery, marking and electronic return of the completed ballots.

High National Electoral Commission (HNEC) Libya Scytl Results Consolidation



As Libya continues to move forward in its transition towards a transparent democracy and help regain disillusionment in the voting community, the HNEC is implementing election processes to reinstate a sense of security and transparency.



As Libya continues to move forward in its transition towards a transparent democracy and help regain disillusionment in the voting community, the HNEC is implementing election processes to reinstate a sense of security and transparency. The HNEC required an updated and more efficient and transparent Results Consolidation solution. The support provided by Scytl included updates to the existing tally center software that was locally developed in 2014 to respond to the new and specific requirements for the House of Representatives elections as well as support during the tabulation process. During the June 2014 elections, 10.022 results forms were processed. The results consolidation support provided by Scytl allowed close to 100% of the results to be consolidated in only 2 days, well under the time required to process and consolidate results in the previous elections.

European Union Since 2005, Scytl has participated in several projects funded by the European Union related to the fields of eGovernment and eDemocracy:



eRepresentative was aimed at developing a “virtual platform” to facilitate the remote collaborative work of members of parliaments. Napier University and the Parliaments of The Netherlands, Hungary, Catalonia, Lithuania and the County Council of Westmeath (Ireland) participated in this project.



Demos@work was an aimed at facilitating European-wide discussion between elected representatives and civil society on emerging policy issues that have a potential impact on all countries within the European Union. The platform therefore served to improve the dialogue between regional/national-level elected representatives, the European parliament and citizens, while using and testing innovative forms and methods of civic engagement.



MyUniversity is currently aimed at implementing an integrated solution for empowering and involving university members and stakeholders in transparent decision-making, allowing the development of appropriate recommendations and action plans, focused on EU higher education.



STORK 2.0 is aimed at creating a single framework and infrastructure for cross-border electronic identification (eID) and authentication in the European Union. Implemented from 2008 to 2011, STORK project allowed EU nationals living outside their home country – whether temporarily or permanently – but still remaining within the EU, to access eGovernment services securely, effectively and quickly by using electronic identification systems. STORK 2.0 builds on the success and results of STORK by taking further steps to decisively push the lines for wider uptake of eID in Europe.



INTER-TRUST is a 2,5 year project based on the development of a security framework capable of supporting applications and services within heterogeneous networks and devices. It relies on the execution of dynamic and interchangeable security policies, thus creating and integrating new protocols, API’s and programming techniques in order to obtain the solution to the interoperable security and privacy of the future.

Russell Municipality Canada Scytl Online Voting



In December 2014, the Municipality of Russell succesfully deployed remote voting for the office of Mayor by-election. This success was a major cornerstone to further demonstrate the excellence of Scytl Online Voting and Telephone Voting solutions.

City of Calgary Canada Scytl Election Training



Scytl Online Training was successfully delivered for Civic Census takers in Calgary, Alberta in February 2015. It was the second time that the City of Calgary provided an eLearning module and content for Census Takers for their election poll workers.

Shawanaga First Nation Canada Scytl Online Voting



Scytl Online Voting was made available to all members of the Shawanaga First Nation (SFN) in voting for the approval of the Shawanaga Land Code during the election in May 2015. Members had the option to vote via alternative channels: paper voting, online voting and postal voting, proving a successful multi-channel election.

Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association Canada Scytl Online Voting



In April of 2015, The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association (OECTA) conducted a Provincial Bargaining Vote using Scytl's Online and Phone Voting solution. Nearly 32,000 teachers (a turn out of 65%) cast their vote using Scytl’s remote voting technology demonstrating the use of technology to empower unions from all over the globe to express their voice.

Ministry of Education Spain eDemocracy / Internet Voting



Scytl, in partnership with Telefonica, has been awarded a contract by the Spanish Ministry of Education to provide an e-participation portal and an Internet voting platform to the Student Council of Spanish Universities. This platform allows 1.5 million University students to express their proposals and opinions to the Ministry of Education. The e-participation portal facilitates the interaction between the students and allows them to work remotely whereas the voting platform allows the Ministry to carry out student elections and surveys electronically.





Federal Administration Council Brazil Scytl Online Voting



The partnership between Scytl and the Federal Administration Council (CFA) brought online voting technology and the resulting increased efficiency, accessibility and participation to the professional councils across Brazil. The Federal Administration Council has successfully used Scytl technology since 2008 when online voting was first introduced; this success has led to the ongoing partnership and support for the Council´s next 3 online elections.

Council of Architects and Town Planners Brazil Scytl Online Voting



Since the year of its firts ever election in 2012, the Council of Architects and Town Planners of Brazil (CAU) leverages Scytl online voting technology to carry out its elections. In 2014, more than 100.000 votes were cast securely, privately and efficiently with Scytl Online Voting.

Federal Council of Pharmacists Brazil Scytl Online Voting



In their efforts to help create a more efficient, secure and participative election process, the Federal Council of Pharmacists (CFF) of Brazil leveraged Scytl online voting technology for their 2011 and 2013 elections. Both elections were successful and, according to the Council, the objective of increasing participation and accessibility through online elections was clearly met.





Electoral Commission of Mexico City Mexico Scytl Online Voting



Following the success of their first online voting experience with Scytl for Mexicans overseas, in 2012 the Electoral Commission of Mexico City once again put its trust in Scytl´s online voting technology to organize an online city-wide citizen consultation on participatory budgeting. The consultation took place in November 2012 and involved over 5 million citizens and 1,800 simultaneous elections across Mexico City with the internet as the only voting channel.

Election Commission of Bangladesh Bangladesh Consulting services



Working hand in hand with the Election Commission of Bangladesh, from February 2014 until September 2016, Scytl has been leading the consulting services for IDEA (Identification System for Enhancing Access to Services), the 3-year project to define a roadmap for the implementation of a voter authentication system and the production, management and distribution of an Electronic Identification (eID) for the almost 100 million citizens of Bangladesh.

TNL, National Liberal Youth Romania Scytl Online Voting



During the





During the 2013 TNL Primaries, Scytl´s innovative, secure and transparent election technology allowed for all party members to securely participate in the election via the online channel. During the primaries, 3.500 voters used the online channel to answer questions relative to proposed closed lists of candidates. The solution covered the configuration of the election, creation of cryptographic credentials, creation of the interface via which voters can cast their secure digital ballot, the vote mixing process and vote tallying. Results were available in less than 30 minutes, a clear improvement to previous elections where results took 4 to 5 hours to publish.

Australian Capital Territory Electoral Commission Australia Scytl Election Planning



Scytl´s Election Planning solution for the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Electoral Commission was designed and configured to provide an election calendar and task management solution aimed at optimizing efficiency, maintaining a healthy organization and providing transparency into the main events that define the election cycle. Developed specifically for governments and the public sector, Scytl Election Planning is the project management replacement of choice for election officials looking to promoted efficiency and effectiveness.

Directors Guild of Canada Canada Scytl Online Voting



During its Annual General Meeting (AGM) election in Vancouver, the Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) successfully introduced

During its Annual General Meeting (AGM) election in Vancouver, the Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) successfully introduced Scytl secure online voting for the organization's remote members. During this election for Second Vice-President and Secretary-Treasurer, DGC members who could not be present onsite in Vancouver were given the ability to cast an online ballot while members attending the AGM in person cast paper ballots. Online voting was not intended to replace attendance at this Directors Guild of Canada's AGM; it was a way for the DGC to evaluate online voting as the future voting platform for the Guild's AGM elections. Another organization in the canadian private sector taking advantatge of Scytl Online Voting is the Association of Management, Administrative and Professional Crown Employees of Ontario (AMAPCEO).

Tribunal Supremo Electoral Honduras Scytl Results Consolidation



To deliver the overall 2013 election transparency demanded by both politicians and general citizenship, the Honduras Tribunal Supremo Electoral selected Scytl to deliver an



To deliver the overall 2013 election transparency demanded by both politicians and general citizenship, the Honduras Tribunal Supremo Electoral selected Scytl to deliver an election results consolidation system that ensured results consolidation and dissemination improvements, increased results publishing speeds, and full integrity and reliability of the resulting election reports. Challenged by a very short delivery time frame of less than 4 months, the election results consolidation system proved a success. Praised by international and independent observers such as OAS and the Carter Center, the system met all the Honduras Tribunal Supremo Electoral objectives of delivering results securely and earlier than in previous elections with initial results available just 30 minutes after polls closed and 94% of reports scanned and published by the end of the week vs. only 40% in the 2011 elections.

Progressive Conservative Association of Alberta Canada Scytl Online Voting



Scytl successfully supported the Progressive Conservative Association of Alberta online and telephone voting for their new party leader election in 2014. This was the first time that party members were able to use the online an telephone channels and resulted in a more participative process by making the elections more accessible for everyone, including those who live in rural areas, those overseas and others unable to get to a polling station. In addition to enabling party members to vote from anywhere using a laptop, smart phone or other mobile device with Scytl Online Voting, the system deployed by Scytl enabled the election results to be efficiently and securely tabulated, audited and a new party leader announced in less than 90 minutes after the election closing.

City of Markham Canada Scytl Online Voting, Scytl Phone Voting



Over 80% of online voting registrants cast their vote online using Scytl's Online Voting platform during the Early Voting Period in Markham's 2014 Municipal Election, a 20% increase in voters leveraging the online voting channel from 61% in previous municipal election in 2010. Beyond convenience and accessibility, Scytl Online Voting addressed the City of Markham´s highest election priority: greater security and integrity of the voting process. Scytl's platform ensured voter privacy and ballot secrecy and confirmed that the outcome of the election accurately reflected the voter's intentions.

City of Toronto Canada Scytl Online Voting, Telephone voting and Poll Worker Management



For the Municipal Elections 2014, the City of Toronto looked also to replace their Poll Worker Database. Scytl Poll Worker Management provided an end-to-end and comprehensive solution to post jobs, accept and process applications, auto schedule interviews as well as issuing offer letters to successful applicants, and assigning training and assets. In addition, the predictive staffing algorithm provided more effective schedules for poll workers to work at specific locations based on historical data from Toronto Election Information System (TEIS).

South Carolina Election Commission USA Election Night Reporting, Online Training



For the 2014 State Elections, the South Carolina Election Commission looked to optimize their Training Management Database, a solution that was developed in-house in the late 1990’s. Scytl Poll Worker Management provided an alternative and greatly improved solution to efficiently track training by jurisdiction and position, track multi-level courses, online registration, online payments, dynamic reporting, proactive alerting for students, certificate creation, and import 20 years of poll worker (student) information. In 2018, more than 2,000 poll workers were trained using Scytl's Online Training platform.



Since 2008, Scytl´s Election Night Reporting is used to present results data graphically through the utilization of maps, bar charts, totals and downloadable reports. The solution empowers every web visitor with access to user friendly presentation of voting data to include contest details, status of counties / precincts reporting, voter turnout, vote type summaries and more.

National Office of Electoral Processes Peru Scytl Online Voting



Scytl´s electronic voting solution was successfully deployed in the Peru 2014 Municipal and Regional Elections and gave the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) its full support in delivering it citizens a more secure, transparent and modern electoral system. The

Scytl´s electronic voting solution was successfully deployed in the Peru 2014 Municipal and Regional Elections and gave the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) its full support in delivering it citizens a more secure, transparent and modern electoral system. The new electronic voting channel was implemented for 7 districts: Punta Hermosa, Punta Negra, Pucusana, Santa María del Mar, San Bartolo, La Punta (Callao) and Pacarán (Cañete) and used by over 85% of citizens enabled to vote via the electronic channel. With the successful delivery of electronic voting, ONPE continues committed to improving the efficiency and transparency of electoral processes and reiterates its confidence in the innovative technology provided by Scytl.

The Association of Sao Paulo Real Estate Registers Brazil Scytl Digital Certification



The Association of Sao Paulo Real Estate Registers (ARISP), successfully leveraged Scytl´s digital certificates technology to securely and privately identify voters participating in the association's online election which took place in February 2015. Scytl´s innovative technology adheres to the requirements outlined by the Brazil Infraestruture of Public Keys (ICP-Brazil), increasing the security of online elections and allowing São Paulo registers to securely, privately and efficiently elect the association's directors.

City of Greater Sudbury Canada Scytl Online Voting



Scytl Online Voting was used by the City of Greater Sudbury to provide a secure and accessible alternative voting channel during the 2014 Municipal Elections. 45% of votes were cast online and represented a 92% increase over the online vote volume projected by city officials, demonstrating citizens confidence in the online voting channel, its convenience, security and accessibility.

Pediatrician Society of Brazil Brazil Scytl Online Voting



After the successful deployment of the first online election in 2013, in 2016 the members of the Pediatrician Society of Brazil (SBP) were able to once again securely and privately cast their vote online for the society´s new directors from any device connected to the Internet to elect their new board.

Sicoob Coopjus of Minas Gerais Brazil Scytl Online Voting



The Sicoob Coopjus of Minas Gerais cooperative successfully deployed Scytl Online Voting to modernize their election processes and help increase voter turnout. The more accessible and participative online voting channel resulted in a 400% incerease in member participation. This was the first time in the council´s history that voting was done exclusively online.

Municipal Institute of Persons with Disabilities Spain Scytl Online Voting



For the first time in the organization´s history, the Municipal Institute of Persons with Disabilities (IMPD) implemented online voting as a complimentary channel for their 2016 elections. Scytl technology enabled members to vote independently and

Organization for American States Staff Federal Credit Union´s USA Scytl Online Voting



As part of the Organization for American States Staff Federal Credit Union´s (OAS FCU) mission to promote free and fair elections and operate with the best interest of their members, Scytl Online Voting was deployed to help As part of the Organization for American States Staff Federal Credit Union´s (OAS FCU) mission to promote free and fair elections and operate with the best interest of their members, Scytl Online Voting was deployed to help increase member engagement in the Board of Directors and Credit Committee Elections held in April and May 2016. With over 5,000 members, 40% of which live outside of the United States, ensuring overseas participation in elections was of the utmost importance.

Ministry of Interior France Scytl Online Voting





The objective of this firts implementation was to assess the validity of online voting as an alternative to traditional voting. In order to ensure a clear understanding of the implications of deploying online voting, the project was run with the full end-to-end voting process, including full independent auditing, detailed verification and full dynamic security testing. The French Ministry of Interior leveraged Scytl Online Voting for its first ever online voting election , successfully validating the efficient and secure use of the online voting channel vs. traditional channels. The Ministry of Interior deployed the online voting channel for their PRIF and CAPN employee representatives body elections in December 2014.The objective of this firts implementation was to assess the validity of online voting as an alternative to traditional voting. In order to ensure a clear understanding of the implications of deploying online voting, the project was run with the full end-to-end voting process, including full independent auditing, detailed verification and full dynamic security testing.

McDonalds Franchises Spain Scytl Online Voting



Parallel to the growth of secure online voting in the public sector, the adoption of secure and verifiable online voting continues to gather momentum in the private sector as well. Parallel to the growth of secure online voting in the public sector, the adoption of secure and verifiable online voting continues to gather momentum in the private sector as well. With the McDonalds franchises in Spain deployment of Scytl Online Voting for their internal online elections, the retail industry takes a bold step forward in efficient, secure and auditable online voting. Backed by a seamless consultation process and a participation of 89%, COOP (the Spanish Association of McDonalds Franchises in Spain) will continue to leverage the platform for ongoing elections. Some of other key organizations leveraging this technology are: Architects Trade Association, the Journalist Trade Association and MC Mutual among others.

Whitefish River First Nation Canada Scytl Online Voting and Scytl Online Voter Registration



The Whitefish River First Nation utilized Scytl Online Voter Registration and Scytl Online Voting to provide its members with an alternative to the traditional registration and voting methods for the Matrimonial Real Property Law. Scytl Online Voter Registration and Scytl Online Voting made it more convenient for voters to register and enabled them to securely cast their ballots online from anywhere on any internet-connected device. The Scytl solution also provided voting receipts to allow members to anonymously verify that their vote was recorded by the system as cast.

Federal Council of Nursing (COFEN) Brazil Scytl Online Voting



In September 2014 Brazil’s Federal Council of Nursing (COFEN)

Accredited members were able to easily and securely cast their vote from any internet enabled device. The entire election was administered via the online voting technology provided by Scytl which was configured specifically to cater to the needs of each phase of the election: from the election announcement, through to planning, the actual voting and the secure consolidation and publication of the results. These results were efficiently and securely tabulated, audited and published in under 20 minutes after the closing of the election. In September 2014 Brazil’s Federal Council of Nursing (COFEN) successfully and securely ran the election of their counselors entirely online for the first time in the council´s history . Scytl´s technology and online processes gave over 680,000 nurses, technicians and nursing assistants the possibility to participate in the electoral process simultaneously across the nineteen Brazilian states and the Federal District.Accredited members were able to easily and securely cast their vote from any internet enabled device. The entire election was administered via the online voting technology provided by Scytl which was configured specifically to cater to the needs of each phase of the election: from the election announcement, through to planning, the actual voting and the secure consolidation and publication of the results. These results were efficiently and securely tabulated, audited and published in under 20 minutes after the closing of the election.

National Council of Municipalities (CNM) Brazil Scytl Online Voting



In March 2015 Scytl Online Voting was leveraged by more than 4,000 voters for the election of the representatives of the National Council of Municipalities. The voting process has benn held completely online with Scytl technology since 2009. In addition to the demonstrated increase in participation, the online voting channel has brought significant financial savings when compared to the traditional paper voting channel.

Electoral Institute of Mexico City México http://www.t3.com Internet Voting



The Electoral Institute of Mexico City awarded a contract to Scytl to provide its Internet voting solution to allow overseas citizens from Mexico City to cast votes electronically in the 2012 state election. Internet voting was available as a voting channel to Mexican overseas voters residing in over 800 cities outside Mexico for a period of 4 days prior to the July 1st Election Day. By the closing of the Election Day polls, over 20% of the votes cast in this election by overseas voters were cast online in this first ever usage of Internet voting in Latin America. The project was considered as an astounding success by the election authorities, the political parties and the organizations representing Mexican citizens residing abroad. By allowing the Mexican citizens residing abroad to vote online, Mexico has become the first country in Latin America to allow Internet voting in binding political elections. The Electoral Institute of Mexico City awarded a contract to Scytl to provide its Internet voting solution to allow overseas citizens from Mexico City to cast votes electronically in the 2012 state election. Internet voting was available as a voting channel to Mexican overseas voters residing in over 800 cities outside Mexico for a period of 4 days prior to the July 1st Election Day. By the closing of the Election Day polls, over 20% of the votes cast in this election by overseas voters were cast online in this first ever usage of Internet voting in Latin America. The project was considered as an astounding success by the election authorities, the political parties and the organizations representing Mexican citizens residing abroad. By allowing the Mexican citizens residing abroad to vote online, Mexico has become the first country in Latin America to allow Internet voting in binding political elections.

Ministry for the Federal National Council Affairs UAE Poll-site eVoting



The Ministry of Federal National Council Affairs of the United Arab Emirates successfully deployed The Ministry of Federal National Council Affairs of the United Arab Emirates successfully deployed Scytl Online Voting for their October 2015 National Election . The UAE saw 119% increase in participation and expedited the announcement of election results in a record time of just over 30 minutes. The solution the end-to-end electronic election platform included, among other solutions, automated voter check-in though national eID, electronic voting, electronic results consolidation and online publication and dissemination of election results, making the UAE the first country to ever run fully-electronic government election.

State of Gujarat India Scytl Online Voting



With the use once again of Scytl Online Voting technology in the recent 2014 municipal elections, and as part of the long term commitment to the online voting channel, the State of Gujarat continues to demonstrate adoption of the secure online voting channel for municipal and state elections.

The State of Gujarat is a pioneer in the implementation of online voting in India and was the first State to implement remote and kiosk internet voting in public elections in India. With a population of 50 million people, the insight from the online experience in the State is prone to help drive the direction of the implementation of the online channel and election modernization not only across the country, but the region.

Electoral Commission of Costa Rica Costa Rica Scytl Election Night Reporting



As part of the Costa Rica election modernization strategy focused on increasing operational efficiency, accelerating the consolidation and dissemination of results,



The election results reporting solution (SVR) developed for the Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE) of Costa Rica allows citizens, electoral bodies and political parties to election results online in real-time through an efficient, user-friendly and intuitive graphical interface. Scytl´s Election Night Reporting solution used to generate the SVR provides maps and graphics that illustrate the Presidential Elections voter turnout, totals by vote type, and results by region, including overseas votes per country. Key to the successful delivery of the SVR solution was Scytl’s robust infrastructure that ensured continuous and scalable transmission and presentation of information eliminating the risk of the results application downtime during critical periods of peak usage. As part of the Costa Rica election modernization strategy focused on increasing operational efficiency, accelerating the consolidation and dissemination of results, Scytl Election Night Reporting provides secure, transparent and record-time publication of results for the second round of the Costa Rica Presidential Elections in April 2014 : over 80% of the official results were provided in only 20 minutes after the closing of the polls and a full 96% in under 3 hours.The election results reporting solution (SVR) developed for the Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE) of Costa Rica allows citizens, electoral bodies and political parties to election results online in real-time through an efficient, user-friendly and intuitive graphical interface. Scytl´s Election Night Reporting solution used to generate the SVR provides maps and graphics that illustrate the Presidential Elections voter turnout, totals by vote type, and results by region, including overseas votes per country. Key to the successful delivery of the SVR solution was Scytl’s robust infrastructure that ensured continuous and scalable transmission and presentation of information eliminating the risk of the results application downtime during critical periods of peak usage.

OSCE/CEC of Ukraine - Ukrainian Electoral Commission Ukraine Scytl Election Training



Scytl´s Election Training provides a permanent online training platform to the Ukrainian Electoral Commission. This project, is part of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Project Co-coordinator in Ukraine (OSCE PCU)project titled “Developing Election Training Capacity and Enhancing Voter Awareness”.





Scytl will provide an Election Commissioner Recruitment and Training System (ECRTS) to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Ukraine. This online platform, based on Scytl’s Election Training will combine all relevant training information for election commissioners and tailored to be used by different users, from CEC members to polling station workers. The platform will be built leveraging existing experience and will enable the sharing of knowledge and educational resources created by all of the existing training programs carried out to date in the country.



Scytl´s Election Training provides a permanent online training platform to the Ukrainian Electoral Commission. This project, is part of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Project Co-coordinator in Ukraine (OSCE PCU)project titled “Developing Election Training Capacity and Enhancing Voter Awareness”.

OSCE/Election Commission Bosnia Herzegovina Scytl Election Configuration, Scytl Voter List Management, Scytl Results Consolidation, Scytl Election Night Reporting, Scytl Election Closing Reports, Scytl Voter Registration.



In April 2012 Scytl won an EU project to develop census in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Scytl saw the selection yet again of its secure election modernization solution being awarded another project. The new project focused on the development of the census of registered voters by the Bosnian Statistical Office. Scytl provided all the hardware and software components for the data capture platform used to prepare the census in 2012 for the approximately 4 million Bosnian citizens. As the project received EuropeAid funding, Scytl was awarded the contract via an international competitive process run by the European Commission.

Previously Sytl´s election modernization products were successfully used by the Central Electoral Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina (CEC) to manage their complex electoral process for the 2010 General Elections, including managing political parties and candidates, consolidating preliminary and final results and publishing them on the Internet, allocating mandates, generating reports and statistics. On Election Day approximately 3 million voters elected their representatives to the Bosnian and Serbian Presidency and National Assemblies and to 10 Cantonal Assemblies. The election results from 5,273 polling stations were efficiently consolidated at 142 Municipal Election Commissions, allowing the CEC to announce the first preliminary election results only a few hours after.

Department of Defense USA Electronic Ballot Delivery



Scytl was selected by the Federal Voting Assistance Program of the U.S. Department of Defense to provide a secure online ballot delivery and onscreen marking systems under a program to support overseas military and civilian voters for the 2010 election cycle and beyond. Scytl was awarded 9 of the 20 States that agreed to participate in the program (New York, Washington, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, New Mexico, South Carolina, Mississippi and Indiana), making it the provider with the highest number of participating States.

Organization of American States/ONPE Perú Consulting Services



The Organization of American States (OAS) awarded a contract to Scytl to audit the electronic voting software developed by the National Office of Electoral Processes of Peru. The scope of the audit covered the compliance of the e-voting solution with software development, software testing, security and data encryption standards. The audit also included the evaluation of the risks associated with the use of electronic voting and the recommended control measures to mitigate these risks. Scytl also proposed actions to allow the Peruvian National Office of Electoral Processes to improve its e-voting software solution.

City of Edmonton Canada Scytl Online Voting



In order to gauge Edmontonians´ readiness to use internet voting as a valid alternative to in-person voting and determine if this system met their expectations for voter privacy, security, auditability and usability, the City of Edmonton in Alberta, Canada conducted a mock election “Jellybean Election 2012” using Scytl’s Online Voting solution.



The City of Edmonton’s Election & Census Office invited the public to test Scytl’s Online Voting via the casting of online ballots in the 2012 Jellybean Internet Voting Election. Voters were required to register and then issues a Personal Identification Number (PIN) that later allowed them to vote on various mock issues. The City is currently completing the requirements associated with the initial proposal on Internet voting for Alberta Municipal Affairs. The proposal report will include the processes followed for the mock Jellybean Election, the outcome of the public involvement process conducted in partnership with the Centre for Public Involvement, as well as suggested regulatory changes to the Local Authorities Election Act that would allow for other Alberta municipalities to implement an Internet voting option.

Saskatchewan New Democratic Party Canada Scytl Online Voting



Canada’s Saskatchewan New Democratic Party (SASK NDP) conducted a successful, audited election in March 2013 using Scytl’s online voting solution. The SASK NDP retained Mintz & Wallace Chartered Accounts, an independent, third-party auditing firm to verify the election results generated by Scytl’s online voting solution. During this election, SASK NDP members had the option of voting by mail, by phone or online and 46% of the voters cast their ballots online. The SASK NDP election is the latest in a string of successful – and fully auditable – election events that Scytl has supported our customers in conducting within Canada and around the world.

Ministry of Science and Research Austria Internet Voting



The Ministry of Science and Research of Austria selected Scytl, together with the Federal Computing Center (Bundesrechenzentrum GmbH), to provide Scytl’s secure electronic voting software to carry out the first binding Internet voting election in Austria. In this project, 240,000 students from 21 different Universities were able to securely cast votes over the Internet in over 400 simultaneous elections to elect the representatives of the students of each university between April and June 2009.

National Council of Provinces South Africa eParliament



Scytl, in partnership with Datacentrix, has provided South Africa’s National Council of Provinces (NCOP) with its parliamentary automation solution. Designed to simplify parliamentarians’ work by integrating a session management platform with a vote automation system, the solution – implemented in April 2012 – allows the NCOP to automate the preparation and reviewing of the daily agenda, the debates and the voting process during ordinary parliament sessions. With the aim of facilitating interaction and workflows, the 102 Members of Parliament, 5 Clerks and the President of the NCOP are equipped with 12” touchscreen computers that allow them to vote, view documents related to the agenda and request permission to speak.

Yopolis, Russian Federation Russian Federation Scytl eConsultations, Scytl eDemocracy Portal





Scytl’s cryptographic security technology will ‘power’ Yopolis, Russia’s first online participation platform. Yopolis was launched in a public event in Moscow in November 2012 by renown businessman Maxim Nogotkov with the objective of becoming the main social network for local eDemocracy in Russia. The online platform includes a variety of features to foster and facilitate citizen engagement and participation in local issues for all Russian municipalities. Scytl’s security contribution to the platform is, among other benefits, allowing citizens to verify the integrity of the results of any voting process that take place in Yopolis.





Local Authorities, Police and Crime Commissioner Elections (PPC) UK Scytl Online Training



Scytl´s Online Election Training was successfully implemented as an online election training tool in the recent November 2012 PCC elections. The system was used by thousands of polling station staff across the UK, preparing them to undertake their responsibilities on Election Day. Over 95% of all those surveyed said the training was effective at giving them the information needed to assist them in their roles during the election. The training provided was based on the UK Electoral Commission guidance, delivering consistent standards across to the training of to all those trained. A significant advantage of introducing online training to the UK was the flexibility it gave to individual polling station staff to choose when they wished to undertake their training and where they completed it.

UNED (National Distance Education University) Spain Scytl Online Voting



Scytl continues to lead the way in supporting secure University elections with the

As the internet grows as a de facto day to day channel for citizens around the globe, it is no surprise that students continue to leverage this channel for their education. In line with its online philosophy and use of the most advanced technology in distant education, the UNED is leading the way in the adoption of the online channel for its various elections. Scytl continues to lead the way in supporting secure University elections with the new election held in March 2015 by the National Distance Education University (UNED) . The adoption of secure online voting channel on their elections results in a continuing upwards trend in participation with an 8,2 % increase from 2013.As the internet grows as a de facto day to day channel for citizens around the globe, it is no surprise that students continue to leverage this channel for their education. In line with its online philosophy and use of the most advanced technology in distant education, the UNED is leading the way in the adoption of the online channel for its various elections.

Catalan Public Universities Spain http://www.csuc.cat/es Internet Voting



The Consorci de Serveis Universitaris de Catalunya (CSUC) awarded a contract to Scytl to license and implement a permanent Internet voting platform which is currently being used to conduct elections in all 9 public Universities in Catalonia. In average, the Internet voting platform will be used to carry out over 30 elections per year. The implementation of this permanent platform is funded by the Government of Catalonia which considers this project as a first step towards the introduction of e-voting in public elections and consultations. The Consorci de Serveis Universitaris de Catalunya (CSUC) awarded a contract to Scytl to license and implement a permanent Internet voting platform which is currently being used to conduct elections in all 9 public Universities in Catalonia. In average, the Internet voting platform will be used to carry out over 30 elections per year. The implementation of this permanent platform is funded by the Government of Catalonia which considers this project as a first step towards the introduction of e-voting in public elections and consultations.

City of Auckland New Zealand Scytl eConsultations, Scytl Online Voting



With online voting trials set to begin in 2016 for local body elections, New Zealand has taken a proactive approach to begin younger generation election engagement and participation. Kids Voting gives children and teenagers ages 11 to 15 the opportunity to experience an election first hand, allowing them to vote for real candidates on real issues.



Supporting this initiative, Scytl successfully deployed the electronic voting channel for Auckland´s September 2013 Kids Voting elections, a first for New Zealand schools. Over 8,000 students were eligible to participate in casting their votes for mayor, councilors and local board members. Close to 45% chose to do so online.



Although Kids Voting results are not binding, the trial is helping pave the way for electronic voting in the future.

Alliance of Canadian Cinema Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA) Canada Scytl Online Voting



ACTRA (Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists) used Scytl´s Online Voting solution to introduce Internet voting in a referendum election in May 2013 and also in August 2014 and 2015. ACTRA is a union of more than 22,000 professional performers working in English-language recorded media in Canada including TV, film, radio and digital media.

New Democratic Party of Canada Canada Scytl Online Voting



Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP) chose Scytl to implement remote and on-site Internet voting during their leadership convention March 2012 in Toronto. During this convention, approximately 150,000 members across the country were eligible to vote either remotely by mail or via the Internet or on-site using their own smartphones or electronic voting kiosks. Scytl’s voting system was made available in English and French and ensured ensuring the highest security standards to guarantee privacy and integrity.



Proof of its security robustness, the Denial of Service (DoS) attack in the national convention of the NDP in 2012 was dealt with by Scytl efficiently and effectively. While the attack temporarily slowed down the voting process, at no time was Scytl’s highly sophisticated security system penetrated. Scytl was again chosen over competing solutions for the following convention of the NDP party in the Province of Saskatchewan in 2013, is a public endorsement to Scytl and its secure online voting solutions.





Parliament of Catalonia Spain Internet Voting



The Parliament of Catalonia chose Scytl’s Parliamentary solution as the main solution to encourage representatives to exercise their vote remotely when necessary (as in those cases specified by law like maternity leave, serious illness, etc.). Using Scytl’s technology as a complementary tool for participation, the Parliament of Catalonia was the first Parliament in Europe to test and implement a remote voting platform, enhancing its modern image and allowing its members to exercise their voting rights not regarding to their specific situation and using digital certificates.

Government of Catalonia Spain Scytl Election Finance, Scytl Election Planning, Scytl Election Configuration, Scytl Election Logistics, Scytl Poll Worker Management



Scytl´s election modernization solutions were leveraged by over 5.5 million potential voters in the 2012 Parliamentary Elections in Catalonia held in November 2012. The system allowed election authorities to efficiently manage the logistics and election tasks (configuration of electoral districts, electoral board members and election representatives and management of required election forms for opening, participation tracking and results tallying), the communication with entities involved in the electoral process (local city councils and election managers), as well as the training and payroll processes of the personnel involved in the election.



In 2010 the Electoral Division of the Government of Catalonia acquired the platform for continued use in elections, it´s first implementation having taken place during the 2010 Parliamentary Elections in Catalonia.

eConsensus Spain eDemocracy



Scytl, in alliance with Gov2U, was selected by the Consensus Consortium (composed by Localret, the Jaume Bofill Foundation and the Catalan Institute of Technology) to develop an e-participation platform – eConsensus – to allow Catalan municipalities of all sizes to better involve citizens in decision making processes in an innovating and convenient manner. Over 3 million citizens from 63 Spanish cities were able participate in the decision making of their local authorities through Consensus which represents one of the largest e-democracy projects worldwide.

African Union Commission Ethiopia eParliament



The African Union Commission awarded a contract to Scytl to provide wireless parliament session management and voting solution. The solution allowed the Commission’s operators to easily configure and operate the session through a user-friendly interface and delegates to conveniently and securely vote using wireless terminals.

Aragon Government Spain eDemocracy



In 2008, the regional government of Aragón awarded a contract to Scytl to create an interactive participation portal that allowed the government to promote different participation initiatives among the citizens, civil servants, and various groups of interest. The portal integrated several participation tools, such as deliberation tools, collection of signatures, calendars of events, forums, registration of entities, specific sections for each participation process, and management of associated documents and newsletters, among many others.

Universities of Galicia Spain Internet Voting



The Universities of the Region of Galicia (i.e., University of Vigo, University of La Coruña and University of Santiago de Compostela) have awarded a contract to Scytl to implement a permanent Internet voting platform to be used in the several electoral processes they carry out every year. The platforms have been in operation since May 2010 and have been used by all three universities to carry out their electoral processes.

City of Madrid Spain Internet Voting / Results Consolidation



In June 2004, the City of Madrid organized Madrid Participa, the largest e-participation experience ever carried out in Europe, involving all the citizens from the Centre District of Madrid. The City of Madrid chose Scytl’s Internet voting platform to carry out the e-consultations in which 135,000 citizens were allowed to vote through the Internet and mobile phones. After the success of this first consultation, the City Council periodically used the system from 2004 to 2007 to perform more than 20 binding e-participation processes involving approximately 3M people. Scytl and Accenture led the project with the support of Hewlett-Packard, Oracle, Intel and Telefónica.

State of Victoria Australia Poll-site eVoting

Scytl, in partnership with HP, provided its electronic poll-site voting solution to the State of Victoria (Australia) for their 2010 Parliamentary elections. This was the second phase of an electoral modernization project that began in the State of Victoria in 2006. In this second phase, Scytl equipped polling stations with electronic voting kiosks and telephone voting systems that allowed voters to cast votes electronically in 12 different languages with a central system that securely collected those votes. The use of electronic voting systems was primarily aimed at enfranchising Victoria’s visually impaired voters and ensuring that they could vote autonomously. Some mobile voting centers were also implemented to help hospitalized voters and elderly people cast their votes during the parliamentary elections.

Ministry of Justice UK Internet Voting



Scytl in partnership with ES&S, was awarded contracts by the UK Department of Constitutional Affairs to support two local authority e-voting projects in May 2007 as part of the UK Electoral Modernisation Pilot Projects. Scytls e-voting security technology was selected by Rushmoor Borough Council and South Bucks District Council to allow their citizens to cast binding votes remotely over the Internet during their local elections with the highest standards of security, trust and privacy.

Ministry of Justice Finland Polling place eVoting



Scytl and its partner for the Scandinavian market, TietoEnator, won a contract with the Ministry of Justice in Finland to supply secure e-voting terminals for the 2008 municipal elections. For the first time in Finland, three Finnish municipalities were able to carry out their local elections using Internet voting from polling stations. Scytl’s Pnyx.core was the core security engine of the Internet voting solution which was customized by the leading Finnish IT company TietoEnator with a voting interface designed by the Finnish Ministry of Justice. Finnish voters were given the choice to vote over the Internet or use traditional paper ballots and over 60% of them chose to cast their votes over the Internet.

City of Barcelona Spain http://www.testingcustomer.com Internet Voting



The City of Barcelona selected Scytl, in partnership with Indra, to organize in June 2010 a vast citizen consultation over the Internet concerning the reform of its major road: the Diagonal Avenue. The city of Barcelona invited all the inhabitants aged over 16 (1.4 million) to express their preference between two reform projects. Voters had the possibility to vote from one of the 110 municipal centers or from any computer connected to the Internet. The City of Barcelona selected Scytl, in partnership with Indra, to organize in June 2010 a vast citizen consultation over the Internet concerning the reform of its major road: the Diagonal Avenue. The city of Barcelona invited all the inhabitants aged over 16 (1.4 million) to express their preference between two reform projects. Voters had the possibility to vote from one of the 110 municipal centers or from any computer connected to the Internet.

City of Halifax Canada Internet Voting & Phone Voting



Scytl was selected by the Halifax Regional Council to provide Internet and telephone voting for the 2012 municipal elections in Halifax. The Internet and telephone voting solution provided by Scytl was available for advanced voting during the two weeks prior to the Election Day for approximately 330,000 voters registered in the capital of the Province of Nova Scotia.

Government of Mendoza Argentina Internet Voting



In December 2005, The Government of Mendoza, Argentina chose Pnyx.labour to carry out Latin America’s first binding election through the Internet. 15.000 doctors elected the medical Board for 14 medical specialties from 35 polling stations with PCs connected to the Internet. Scytl and HP worked together to guarantee the highest levels of security using the most reliable system combined with user-friendly interfaces and standard HP hardware for the voting terminals.

Electoral Commission Ecuador Scytl e-Election Platform



Following the successful implementation and completion of the scanning, processing and transfer of records for the



- December 2012: as the selected supplier of choice by the CNE, the initial steps of the implementation of Scytl´s election modernization platform are taken.

- February 2013: Scytl´s election modernization platform is used successfully in the national elections of 2013, ensuring security, transparency and speed in the vote counting process.

- February and March 2014: the modules for scanning, processing and transfer of records for the 2014 municipal elections are successfully implemented and leveraged for the process.

- March 2014: Scytl technology will be leveraged once again to support the new elections on Sunday March 23, 2014.

- June 2014: the CNE receives the latest modules that complete the election modernization project being carried out in Ecuador. Following the successful implementation and completion of the scanning, processing and transfer of records for the 2014 municipal elections in Ecuador, the National Electoral Council (CNE) ensured the Ecuadorian citizens the right to secure, transparent and auditable votes.- December 2012: as the selected supplier of choice by the CNE, the initial steps of the implementation of Scytl´s election modernization platform are taken.- February 2013: Scytl´s election modernization platform is used successfully in the national elections of 2013, ensuring security, transparency and speed in the vote counting process.- February and March 2014: the modules for scanning, processing and transfer of records for the 2014 municipal elections are successfully implemented and leveraged for the process.- March 2014: Scytl technology will be leveraged once again to support the new elections on Sunday March 23, 2014.- June 2014: the CNE receives the latest modules that complete the election modernization project being carried out in Ecuador.

State of Nuevo León Mexico eParliament



Scytl implemented an in-chamber voting system in the Parliament of the State of Nuevo Leon (Mexico). The system allows the members of the Parliament of Nuevo Leon to cast votes and speak from their seats by electronic means in a convenient and secure manner. The system also included large plasma screens, a system to control attendance of the members of the parliament and secret voting when needed.

State of Arkansas USA State of Arkansas



eBallot Delivery, Election Night Reporting, Online Training



In 2012 and in support of the Primary Elections and beyond, Scytl was selected by the State of Arkansas to deploy Scytl´s eBallot Delivery and Scytl´s Election Night Reporting solutions. The eBallot Delivery solution allowed Arkansas’ military and overseas voters to receive their online blank ballots electronically and cast their votes in the Arkansas’ May 22nd primary. In 2018, more than 1000 remote voters had the opportunity to use eBallot Delivery to receive their ballots.



Scytl´s Election Night Reporting was leveraged to present results data graphically through the utilization of maps, bar charts, totals and downloadable reports. Ballot contest and/or issue information is presented at the state and county level with granular detail provided down to a specific voting precinct. The solution empowers every web visitor with access to user friendly presentation of voting data to include contest details, status of counties / precincts reporting, voter turnout, vote type summaries and more.



With this project, Arkansas joins over 800 Election jurisdictions in 13 states that leverage Scytl´s industry leading secure election management solution.

Commonwealth of Kentucky USA Election Night Reportin, eBallot Delivery.



The State of Kentucky awarded a contract to SOE Software to modernize their Election Night Reporting system as they were challenged with moving the web presentation of Election Night Results away from the antiquated main frame reporting system that had been in use for 20 years and desired to automate to the upload process for each of the 120 counties who report to the state on Election Night. In 2018, the Elections Department was able to provide the 3.3 million registered voters with a real time web based portal that empowered every web visitor with access to a graphical presentation of results as votes are tallied on election night in high profile elections.

State of Mississippi Mississippi Electronic Ballot Delivery and Online Election Training





The State of Mississippi awarded a contract to Scytl to implement its online election training platform to all municipalities. Using Scytl's Election Training solution, the state is now able to provide the Municipal Elections Commissioners with a training platform to cover all the uniform procedures of elections. In 2018, more than 3,000 poll workers were trained using our Online Training platform.



In 2018, more than 500 remote voters had the opportunity to use eBallot Delivery to receive their ballots.

State of West Virginia West Virginia Scytl Election Night Reporting



Scytl was selected by the State of West Virginia to provide its Scytl Election Night Reporting solution for their 55 counties. In 2018, there were 1.2 million registered voters.



This is the second time that the State of West Virginia has selected Scytl’s technology as the company also provided Scytl Online Voting solution for the State’s military and overseas voters during the state’s Primary, Special and General Elections in 2010 under a pilot program created by West Virginia legislation. The pilot was implemented in Jackson, Kanawha, Marshall, Mason, Monongalia, Monroe, Putnam and Wood Counties.

Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Philippines Internet Voting / Results Consolidation



The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) awarded a contract to Scytl in 2007 to carry out the first Internet election in the Philippines. This first Internet election involved approximately 30,000 Philippine overseas absentee voters registered in Singapore. This first experience will be used as a reference for a future large-scale deployment of Internet voting in the Philippines. Scytl was selected as a result of its innovative e-voting security technology after a thorough due diligence process undertaken by COMELEC.

Elections Ontario Canada Consulting Services



Elections Ontario awarded a contract to Shore Consulting , in partnership with Scytl, to investigate the options and feasibility of introducing electoral modernization services in the provincial elections. The milestones of this consultancy service were to define a limited number of feasible scenarios where electoral modernization could be applied in Ontario in order to implement a pilot project in 2012.

State of New York USA Electronic Ballot Delivery



The State of New York selected Scytl to provide its Electronic Ballot Delivery solution. In 2018, almost 60,000 remote voters had the opportunity to use eBallot Delivery to receive their ballots.





State of Colorado USA Election Night Reporting



Scytl´s Election Night Reporting was leveraged to present statewide results data graphically through the utilization of maps, bar charts, totals and downloadable reports. Ballot contest and/or issue information is presented at the state and county level with granular detail provided down to a specific voting precinct. The solution empowers every web visitor with access to user friendly presentation of voting data to include contest details, status of counties / precincts reporting, voter turnout, vote type summaries and more.

State of Iowa USA Election Night Reporting



Scytl´s Election Night Reporting was leveraged to present statewide results data graphically through the utilization of maps, bar charts, totals and downloadable reports. Ballot contest and/or issue information is presented at the state and county level with granular detail provided down to a specific voting precinct. The solution empowers every web visitor with access to user friendly presentation of voting data to include contest details, status of counties / precincts reporting, voter turnout, vote type summaries and more.

State of Georgia USA Election Night Reporting



Scytl´s Election Night Reporting was leveraged to present statewide results data graphically through the utilization of maps, bar charts, totals and downloadable reports. Ballot contest and/or issue information is presented at the state and county level with granular detail provided down to a specific voting precinct. The solution empowers every web visitor with access to user friendly presentation of voting data to include contest details, status of counties / precincts reporting, voter turnout, vote type summaries and more.